Woman gives birth to sextuplets after 28 years of barreness and set of twins- see photos

A Nigerian woman named Dcns. Doris Levi Wilson has given birth to a set of sextuplets after 28 years of barrenness and a set of twins six years ago.

Daily Times gathered that Mrs. Doris who resides in Bayelsa State was barren for the first 28 years of her marriage, however, she birthed a set of twins six years ago. Adding to her bundles of joy, she delivered sextuplets- six babies on Tuesday, February 9.

According to Rhythm FM’s Onisoman kos-Ikah, the father of the children, Mr. Wilson has expressed thanks to God for this gift. He added that the excited father also urged couples to remain steadfast in the Lord. Onisoman took to his official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 16 to share pictures of the couple and their babies.

“One Dcns. Doris Levi Wilson, a native of koluama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State has given birth to a set of sextuplets six years after giving birth to a set of twins, a male and a female.

“Mrs Doris while speaking to newsmen at her residence in Yenagoa thanked God for blessing her after twenty eight years of waiting for a child after which she was blessed with a set of twins and now a set of sextuplets.

“She ended by calling on couples waiting on God for such blessings to remain steadfast in faith as God who did it for her will also do for them. The babies are four girls and two boys the babies arrived on Tuesday 9th February 2021.

“Mr Levi Wilson, father of the babies also thanked God for the bundle of Blessing, said steadfastness in faith and service to God brought them the blessing and urged other couples to keep trusting God and remain steadfast in faith as they keep believing God will answer them as he believes the God that brought the babies will continue to supply the resources needed to sustain them.”