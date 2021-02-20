Woman gives birth at expressway in Bayelsa State

Woman gives birth to a bouncy baby boy at expressway Yenegoa the capital of Bayelsa State.

She was walking along the expressway when she entered into labour, she no other choice than do deliver the child at the road and glory be God it was successful.

Not all women can do this and it thanks only the grace of God and the help of God to enable a woman to do what this woman did.

Please pregnancy should be watched and examine labour months to enable a sound delivery at the hospital, husband and pregnant women should take note and proper measures should be taken towards watching them in their delivery months not to allow them go out far, anything can happen at anytime it’s just God Almighty that keep everyone from danger.