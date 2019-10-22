A housewife, Hannah Atodo, on Tuesday appeared before a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly pouring hot water on her neighbor.

Atodo was charged with causing grievous hurt.

The defendant , who resides at Gbagalepe, Nyanya, was alleged to have gravely injured her neighbor, Christiana Adekpe, also of Gbagalepe, Nyanya.

The Prosecutor, John Ijagbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 18, at her residence.

Lawal said that Adekpe’s husband reported the matter at the Force headquarters.

He said the complainant reported that Atodo attacked Adekpe with a pot of boiling water and poured it on her.

The prosecutor said that as a result of the attack, the complainant’s wife sustained various degrees of life threatening burns all over her body.

Lawal informed the court that during police investigation, the reason for the attack could not be established.

He further told the court that as at the time of the investigation, Adekpe was still undergoing intensive medical care at Trauma Centre National Hospital, Abuja.

Lawal said the offence contravened Sections 24 of the Penal Code.

Atodo, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Keffi Correctional pending hearing on her bail application .

Kagarko adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for hearing of the bail application .