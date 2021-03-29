Woman dies while speeding to catch her ‘cheating’ husband

A Ghanaian woman died in an accident while allegedly speeding to catch her “cheating” husband.

According to reports, the deceased had been reliably informed that her husband had been seen with another woman.

As she rushed off to catch him in the act, she had an accident.

Ghanaian journalist, Mabel Aku Banesseh broke the news, writing: “A woman died on the motorway.She was going to Tema to verify claims there was a woman in her husband’s car. She never got there to even know whether or not the said woman was her hubby’s cousin.co-worker or mere friend. Don’t allow lies to lead you to your grave.”