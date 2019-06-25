Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

A middle-aged woman has been arrested in Lagos for posing as an aide to the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s while seeking to obtain his visa at the Italian embassy.

The government in a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile and made available to journalists, alerted members of the public to be wary of people who may fraudulently use the office of the governor to commit criminal acts.

Akosile said the security alert to Lagosians became imperative following the arrest of the woman over the weekend for using the governor’s office to seek visa for some members of the public.

He said that “the suspect (name withheld) via an e-mail sent to the embassy of Italy in Lagos, allegedly posed as an official of the Lagos state government and sought the country’s visa for some unsuspecting Nigerians.

‘’The embassy however, wrote to the governor’s office to authenticate the claims which were later found to be false. The letter from the Italian embassy led to further investigation and her subsequent arrest, and interrogation.

‘’Although, she denied the allegation claiming that her e-mail was hacked, the Lagos state governor’s office has sent the matter to the appropriate security agencies for appropriate action.’’

He warned members of the public not to deal with any person who parade themselves as government representatives in consular matters.