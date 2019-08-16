A 43 -year- old woman Identified as Laurenta Okwu was in the early hours of Friday in Asaba, Delta state arrested for allegedly stealing Plasma TV in a hotel room by men of the anti -crime unit of the Delta State Police Command

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the arrest of the woman, said that detectives of the anti-crime unit acted on intelligence, disclosing that the suspect allegedly stole the plasma TV belonging to a popular hotel ( name withheld) in Asaba

“We arrested the suspect in the early hours of Friday as she conspired with her boyfriend to commit the crime after they both lodged in the hotel for one week

“The receptionist’s guard was let down after the suspect claimed her boyfriend was retaining the hotel room after being spotted with a ‘Ghana must go” bag which had the TV inside,” Adeleke said

It was gathered that the suspect’s boyfriend, who also allegedly stole the hotel’s room towel, umbrella and key, left three hours later by pretending to go and buy something before the bubble burst.

Laurenta was subjected to mob action before the arrival of the policemen, a situation that forced her to confess to the crime, including disclosing how she stole N.8 million from a businessman she lodged with in the same hotel.

Sources said Laurenta has been frequenting various hotels in Asaba, where she allegedly steals from sex hungry men she sleeps with and disappears into thin air before she was caught