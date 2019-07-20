



A 73-year-old woman, Mariam Adeleye, who allegedly forged medical reports to deceive a court has arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Adeleye is to face trial on a three –count charge bordering on forgery. She however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecuting police officer, Inspector Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 29, 2016, at No. 1/3 Broad Street, Lagos Island.

He alleged that the defendant forged medical reports with reference numbers SUB/2016/12/5336, SUB/2016/12/5337, SUB/2016/12/5345 and several others dated February 29, 2016 and purportedly signed by an unknown Dr. S.O. Idowu.

He said that the defendant did so in a bid to deceive the court, adding that she tendered the forged documents in evidence before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 86, 365 and 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Olatunji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until August 14 for substantive hearing.

