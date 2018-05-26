Woli Arole, Small Doctor, Lord of Ajasa others for ‘Laffmattaz ‘, Akure invasion

The Ondo State governor , Rotimi Akeredolu, has thrown his weight behind ‘Laffmattaz’, the rave comedy show which has been making the rounds in South Western States.

Making its next stop in the Akure edition tagged, ‘Laffmattaz Live in Akure’, organisers have promised that the comedy show will be the mother of all comedy slash entertainment convergence in the history of Ondo State come Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at The Dome, Akure.

Among the entertainers billed to deliver stellar performances for the evening are; Omobaba no 1, Koffi, Woli Agba, Kennyblaq, Peteru, Woli Arole the prophet, Dr. Smile, Baba Alariya, Sweet Steve, Hondastevo, MC. Ajele and other acts.

Musical acts that will be thrilling the audience for the highly anticipated show are Reminisce, Small Doctor, Slimcase Oshosondi, CDQ, Dorman, Faze, Sound Sultan, Lord of Ajasa and many others.