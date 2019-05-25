Woke Entertainment act ‘Pa Brymo’ out with debut single

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Afro Pop sensational act, Agbede Ighodaro Precious better known as Pa Brymo by his growing teaming fans is out with his debut single titled ‘ Feel Me’ featuring Otunba Lamba himself, Slimcase.

The Lagos born-Benin act is sure prepared to bless the industry with his new style of music and vibe through the release of quality music that stand the test of time.

Pa Brymo, who discovered his music talent at an early stage of his life, is inspired by the likes of WizKid, Meek Mill and a couple greater artists.

FEEL ME is Pa Brymo’s first Official single on Woke Entertainment and is produced by CrAcker and the video was directed by Stanz visuals. This song is certified DOPE and guaranteed to keep you dancing all through.

On the inspiration behind the new song, Pa Brymo noted that he feels it the time is now for the industry to listen to his style of music and appreciate his potentials.