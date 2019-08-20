Ayodeji Balogun, popularly as Wizkid, has become the first African artist to hit eight million monthly streams on Spotify.

Wizkid succeded Congolese rapper and singer, Maitre Gims, who was the previous winner with seven million monthly listeners.

Spotify is an online music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of artistes streams as a proportion of total songs streamed.

Reports show that the streaming records revealed Wizkid’s popularity on the platform on Monday.

This win follows Wizkid’s recent collaboration with DJ Spinall and Tiwa Savage on ‘Dis Love.’

The singer has featured with different international artists making him the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his music `Soco’ played at the background.

The ‘Sweet Love’ singer recently made Billboard entry for his collaboration with Beyonce on her ‘Lion King’-inspired album.