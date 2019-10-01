VIDEO: Wizkid – Joro. (Sony Music/RCA Records)

Mr Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has released a new single, titled “Joro” “which is exceted to be in a new album titled Made In Lagos” to be released in October 2019.

Artist: Wizkid

Song Title: Joro

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: Made In Lagos

Date of release: September 30, 2019

Label: Starboy/RCA/Sony

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director:

Details/Takeaway: Within the space of three weeks, Nigerian singer, Wizkid has released his second single. ‘Joro’ was first announced in May, 2019. But after weeks of protraction and postponement, fans finally have it.