VIDEO: Wizkid – Joro. (Sony Music/RCA Records)
Mr Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has released a new single, titled “Joro” “which is exceted to be in a new album titled Made In Lagos” to be released in October 2019.
Artist: Wizkid
Song Title: Joro
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: Made In Lagos
Date of release: September 30, 2019
Label: Starboy/RCA/Sony
Producer: Pheelz
Video Director:
Details/Takeaway: Within the space of three weeks, Nigerian singer, Wizkid has released his second single. ‘Joro’ was first announced in May, 2019. But after weeks of protraction and postponement, fans finally have it.
