Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has announced that his new ‘Made In Lagos’ album will drop on July 16.The singer announced this in an encrypted message on his Instastories.

This is Wizkid’s fourth album following the successes recorded in previous albums, ‘Sounds from the Other Side’ (2016), ‘Ayo’ (2014) and ‘Superstar’ (2011).

Star Boy, as he is fondly called, also revealed that he worked with Burna Boy, Sars, Mut4ySkepta, Kel P, Tay Iwar, Ella Mai, Tems, and Damian Marley on the album.

According to him, “he feels amazing to have been able to finally make it after going dark for almost eight months in the music industry.”