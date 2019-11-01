Abuja – Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid and American singer, Beyoncé Knowles, has called on people to appear on ‘The Lion King ‘ the gift video

Beyonce and Wizkid

Nigerian superstar and the American singer have commenced shooting the music video for fans favourite song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

According to a British tabloid, the 38 years old American singer has called on black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders and ages to come tell their stories.

The video is presently being shot in a number of locations across London with some of it being shot in Catford and Thamesmead, respectively.

The video would be directed by a Nigerian, Jenn Nkiru who was Born in Peckham, England.

Nkiru had also worked with Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z on their smash hit single, ‘Apesh*t’ in 2018.

Another incredible video shot at the Louvre was also directed by Nkiru.