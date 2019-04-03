Witness testifies in N6.8bn fraud trial of against ex-NAMA chief, others

Peter Fowoyo, Lagos

A prosecution witness in the trial of the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Ibrahim Abdulsalami on Wednesday told a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos that on March 15, 2016, his former employer received a letter from the anti-graft agency, requesting for an enquiry report on some documents.

The witness, Kayode Olanrewaju, a former compliance officer with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc while being led-in-evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, in the trial of the erstwhile NAMA boss over alleged N6. 85 billion fraud said, upon receiving the letter, it was forwarded to the bank’s business unit responsible for handling foreign operations to enable them ascertain if the duty receipts were issued by the bank.

Standing trial alongside the former managing director are Adegorite Olumuyiwa, Agbolade Segun, Joy Adegorite, who is the managing director of Multeng Travels and Tours Limited; Clara Aliche and two companies, Randville Investment Limited and Multeng Travels and Tours Limited allegedly used as conduit pipes to defraud the agency.

Other suspects in the trial include, Bola Akinribido and Sesebor Abiodun.

All the defendants are facing a 24 -count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, forgery and unlawful conversion of funds.

The prosecution witness told the court that from the internal investigation conducted by the bank, the bank could not confirm any of the documents in its records.

He added that upon conclusion of the investigation, his former employers in a letter dated March 23, 2016, responded to the EFCC query, stating that the documents said to have been issued by the bank could not be found in its records.

Upon conclusion of the witness’ testimony, the prosecutor, Mr. Oyedepo, urged the court to admit his agency’s letter to GTB and the bank’s response as evidence.

During cross-examination, the witness told the court that he was unable to confirm if the Nigeria Customs Services payment form actually emanated from customs.

Further hearing of the matter has been adjourned till May 2 for continuation of trial.

The EFCC in the 24- count criminal charge is alleging that the defendants and one Nnamdi Udoh now at large between January 31, 2013 and September 3, 2015 conspired to defraud NAMA of N2. 84 billion under the pretense that the money represented the cost of clearing consignments belonging to the agency.

The defendants were also alleged to have converted various sums of money amounting to N4. 00 billion belonging to the agency to their personal use.