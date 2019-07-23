By Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin

A classmate to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state at the Government College, Kaduna, Mohammed Kabiru Yaro, on Tuesday told the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ilorin that the governor possesses a genuine and authentic West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate.

Yaro, an architect, added that Gov. AbdulRazaq is his bosom friend and that both of them and other members of the class sat for WAEC examination in June 1976 at the Government College in Kaduna, Kaduna state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the March 9 election, Razak Atunwa are alleging that the business mogul-turned politician presented a forged WAEC certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before being cleared to contest the election.

During cross-examination by the All Progressives Congress (APC) counsel, Akin Olujimi (SAN), Yaro presented his original WAEC certificate in court for perusal, adding that “I have my own certificate obtained from that WAEC examination.”

He also revealed that during their time, WAEC would write their surnames in full and initialises other names, adding that “AbdulRahman, as we used to refer to him, was directly seated in my front and his serial number in WAEC was 199 while mine was 122. Based on what I know about the certificate of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, he was very much qualified to contest the March 9 election.”

Olujimi later tendered the certificate of the witness as evidence. However, counsel to the petitioners, Kingsley Odey, asked to re-cross-examine the witness on his 1976 WAEC certificate adopted as evidence in the spirit of fair-hearing.

He said that “during the pre-trial session, parties were asked to present documents for identification, but AbdulRazaq (second respondent) did not present his WAEC certificate for identification. The presentation of such document today is a surprise to the petitioners.

“Our application is that the petitioners should be given the opportunity to examine the witness on the document in the interest of fair-hearing.”

Olujimi however, urged the tribunal to dismiss the application to re-cross examine the certificate as unmeritorious.

Said he: “In my limited number of years in practice, I have always known of three categories of examination; examination-in-chief, cross-examination and re-examination.

“Once a tribunal or court has offered parties the opportunity as may be relevant or applied to each party, there is no fourth category of examination that is called re-cross-examination which is what the petitioners’ counsel is praying your lordships.”