Without restructuring, I doubt if Nigeria can survive another two years -Gani Adams

By Patrick Okohue

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has again reiterated his call for Nigeria to be restructured to regionalism, if it wants to survive into the near future and also see development take effect.

The Aare explained that issues of #EndSARS protest which is beyond police brutality is a fall out of the grievances in the heart of the people because of the way the country is running and is part of the reasons for the call for restructuring, noting that restructuring is about sanitising the whole institutions in the country.

Adams spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of his 50th birthday anniversary thanksgiving held at The Saviour’s Ministries (C&S) in Lagos on Sunday.

He explained further that reforming the police without changing the character of the people would still affect the progress of the country.

According to him, Nigerians are angry and hungry as the country’s economy is in comatose. “We are saying that Nigeria must be restructured to regionalism.

The issue of #EndSARS is beyond police brutality, it is about sanity to the whole institutions in the country.

“If you are reforming the police without reforming the institutions and you don’t change the character of the people to lead, it will be very difficult for the country to move forward.

If it is too late to restructure, we will agitate for selfdetermination through referendum.

“We believe the country cannot move forward without restructuring. You can see two days ago that the President added N10 to the fuel hike.

The pain is becoming too much. “Our economy is in a state of comatose. Nigerians are suffering and the suffering is the testimony of what happened in Lekki. People are hungry and they are angry.

When you don’t educate your youths, you are breeding criminals. Any single mistake from the authority would be counter-productive.

“I see some people antagonising restructuring, but I don’t believe that without restructuring Nigeria can survive another two years,” Aare Adams said.

Adams however urged Nigerians to channel their agitations in a civil manner even as he decried war and catastrophe.

He stated that a lot could be achieved through intellectual struggles without leaving behind the fact that struggle continues for the liberation of the entire country.

“Nigerians should be calm and process our agitation in a civil way. We don’t want war. We don’t want catastrophe.

You can achieve a lot of things through intellectual struggle. You can achieve a lot of things through a peaceful means.

The struggle continues on the liberation of the entire Nigeria” He said.

Earlier, in his sermon, Senior Apostle Enoch Adesola congratulated Adams for his attainments at 50, pointing out to him however, that he is who he is by the grace of God, challenging him therefore to remain humble and God fearing.