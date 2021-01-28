‘Witches’ advocate group commends Anambra government, police over arrest of Onyeze Jesus

A humanist group known as the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) has on Thursday commended the police force for the arrest of controversial pastor, Onyeze Jesus.

The arrest came after the pastor has scheduled today, Thursday, 28 for waking the deads at a mortuary in the state.

This act was condemned by the state government and the ministry of health.

The government described the act as criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion.

Also, the ministry of health warned against his planned miracle by directing all hospitals and morgue not to allow Onyeze Jesus to use their facilities.

The police in Anambra via their public relation officer, CSP Haruna, confirmed the arrest of the pastor. They said the pastor has been invited for questioning.

However, the advocate for alleged witches via their national coordinator, Leo Igwe lauded the action of Anambra police.

They described Onyeze Jesus as a ‘loose religious cannon’.

“Superstitious nonsense is destroying the state of Anambra and hampering its growth and development.”

READ ALSO: M-Net movies presents 007 James Bond pop-up channel’ makes a grand return

AFAW in their statement calls for the trial and punishment of Onyeze Jesus so that it can serve as a lesson to other ‘religious mischief makers’.

AFAW is a group aimed at educating people on witchcraft persecution in Africa.

AFAW campaign is founded on the principles that witchcraft is a myth and an imaginary crime which no one commits.

According to Leo Igwe, the group plans a decade of activism against the persecution of witches in Africa, which will run from 2020 to 2030 in order to stop the threat.