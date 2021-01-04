Winner of NASCO Polo finals emerges, Gov. Lalong pledges more support

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Jos Malcomines Polo team has emerged the winners of the 2020 NASCO Polo International Tournament, defeating Keffi Ponies, in a tense final decided before a full stadium at the foremost Jos Polo Field over the weekend.

The Malcomines and Keffi Ponies powered sides that started with a spark, fielding both local and international players competing from both sides saw Malcomines scoring goals in the early minutes of the first chukka and lead till the final chukka, to earn a hard fought victory, favouring defending champions, Malcomines 6 to Keffi Ponies 4 and half goals.

Governor Simon Lalong who was the Special Guest of Honour at the tournament, cheered all through the final as both teams battle their way to earn the crown medal.

Elated by their performance the Governor said he will continue to support the game of Polo in the State, sighting its potentials of promoting tourism, economic prosperity and opening up the State to the world.

He afterward led other top dignitaries to present the prizes to the winners and runners-up at a brief prize presentation ceremony.

Earlier in his speech Lalong said: “I re-assure you that we will develop the facilities for the game of polo in Plateau State and also encourage grass-roots participation particularly among the younger generation”.

He laud the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), the leadership of the Jos Polo Club, as well as NASCO Group of Companies for consistently hosting and sponsorship of the tournament.

However the names of players featured by both teams at finals are: Hamisu Buba (+4), Argentine Alejo Aramburu (+6), led by team captain Murtala Ahmadu Laushi (+1), and Murtala Aliyu (+3), of the Malcomines, while Keffi Ponies’s, Ahmad Wadada (+1), led Aliyu Tijani (+2), Abdulmalik Badamasi (+3) and Argentine Santiago Marambio (+6), all of high goals.