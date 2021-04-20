Win A Trip To Euro 2020 With Melbet — Daily Times Nigeria

With just a few weeks to the end of the 2020/2021 club football season, the buildup to the rescheduled Euro 2020 is gradually gaining momentum.

The tournament, which was initially scheduled for last year but was delayed for another 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will feature world-class stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who would both be leading Portugal’s charge to retain the title they won four years ago.

France are the World Cup champions, and favourites, will rely on the likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe as they hope to match the feat of the class of 2000s. England will hope both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford can fire them to glory while Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are part of a star-studded Belgium team.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a sensational return to the Sweden squad in the last international window, and he is likely to make one final appearance at the prestigious tournament this summer.

This edition of the Euros is different from past tournaments as matches will take place across 12 major cities in Europe, and Melbet Nigeria is offering their customers a chance to be a part of the experience.

Sports betting in Nigeria has grown in popularity in recent years, and Melbet.ng wants to reward some of its loyal customers. To be a part of this experience, all you need to do is download the Melbet Nigeria app, register, top up your account with just 1000 naira and bet as much as you can, on odds of at least 2.00.

Once you follow these four steps, you stand a chance to be one of the lucky fans who will have the Euro 2020 experience courtesy of Melbet.

The chance to see the likes of Ronaldo, Kane, Hazard and Mbappe is not something that you come across, but Melbet is offering you that opportunity.

So, download the Melbet app, top up your account, start betting, and you could get to see Kane and Rashford play at the Wembley Stadium. Take your chance today with Melbet Nigeria, and win a trip to Euro 2020.