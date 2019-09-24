No.4 seed Simona Halep of Romania moved into the round of 16 at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open for the first time since 2016, after picking up a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

Halep in a post-match press conference said she was motivated to go on court and to give everything she had, to play well, to fight for the victory.

Reigning Wimbledon champion, Halep came into the match with a spotless 5-0 head-to-head against Strycova, and she maintained that undefeated record with her 85-minute win.

Strycova, who reached her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal in singles at Wimbledon earlier this year, has yet to win a set from Halep in their six meetings.