Longtime Oakland Raiders defensive back and Hall of Famer Willie Brown has died at 78, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brown played 16 seasons in the American Football League and the NFL and was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

READ ALSO Nicky Butt: Ex-Manchester United player denies wife attack



After playing football at Grambling State University, Brown went undrafted into the then-AFL. He was cut by the Houston Oilers but went on to play four seasons for the Denver Broncos and then 12 for the Raiders. Brown played in 204 games from 1963 through 1978 and was an all-league selection seven times.