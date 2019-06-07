William Troost-Ekong, Odion Ighalo finally arrive Super Eagles camp

The duo of William Troost-Ekong and Odion Ighalo arrived the Super Eagles Golden Tulip Hotel camp in Asaba on Thursday afternoon.

With their arrival, head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr now has the full compliment of the 25 invited players in camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Troost-Ekong and Ighalo were expected to take part in the Super Eagles Thursday evening training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

“Full House. @ighalojude and @WTroostEkong are now in camp. All 25 players called up for #TotalAFCON2019 preparation will be part of training at 4.15pm today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. It will be an open session #SoarSuperEagles#,” reads a Tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

The two players are not expected to play a part in Saturday’s friendly encounter against the Warriors of Zimbabwe due to their late arrival in camp.

The Super Eagles camp for Egypt 2019 opened in Asaba last Sunday.

Rohr is expected to release his final 23-man list for the tournament after the game against Zimbabwe.

The team will leave for Ismaila, Egypt on Sunday for the final lap of their preparation for the tournament.