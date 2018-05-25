We will resist attempt to silence Wike, says PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will resist attempt to silence Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, as it condemned the outburst by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that it would have dragged Wike before security agencies but for his constitutional immunity.

The party said this confirms the fears that government wants to silence the opposition as it condemned in very strong terms, the further threats against the Governor by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who dismissed Wike’s allegation that there was a plot by the Federal Government to kill him in a crowd.

The party through its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is shocking that instead of calling for an investigation into the serious revelation, the Federal Government resorted to siege mentality to scare the governor, ostensibly to cover up the severity of the allegation.

The PDP said it was justified by the alarm it raised over plots to harass, intimidate, implicate and orchestrate untoward situations like assassinations, unexplained accidents, inexplicable “armed robbery” attacks, high profile abduction and sudden disappearances of opposition leaders and members.

The PDP, therefore, invites all Nigerians and the international community to note this threat against Governor Wike, as well as the action and inaction of the APC-led Federal Government, as we are not prepared to leave anything to chance.

The also decried the deteriorating health of its former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who was rushed to the National Hospital by medical personnel of the Federal High Court, where he fell during proceedings on Monday.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke on Thursday, when a delegation of the national leadership of the party visited Metuh in the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Center of the hospital, said the party is shocked by the state of health of the former spokesperson, who has already lost sensation in his lower limbs due to his inability to access the required surgery for his spinal chord ailment.

“We are here at the National Hospital to visit our former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who was rushed in here on Monday by medical personnel of the Federal High Court, following a fall in the courtroom while attending his trial.

“We are indeed saddened by his deteriorated state of health, which is as a result of his inability to access the recommended medical treatment outside the country.

“Our fear now is that his continued inability to access the required medical care could result in irreversible negative health consequences and that would be very unfortunate”, the party said.