We will never abandon our youths, says Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has assured party youths in Edo State that no one will be used and dumped by the party.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen at the Benin Airport on Friday, when APC supporters waited patiently to give him a rousing welcome, while assuring them of his unalloyed support that would ensure equal opportunities to them in governance.

Oshiomhole, who alighted from the aircraft with registration number N770MS, moved by the mammoth crowd at the Airport to welcome him home weeks after he emerged as the party national chairman thanked the youths, market women, politicians and well wishers for their prayers and support that propelled him to the topmost position in the party.

He said: “I want to assure you that the tradition of carrying our people along will be sustained. You represent what I call our infantry division, you are the one on election day that ensure our voters come out.

“You are the one who ensured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rigging machine was defeated. We must keep you as standing force together, we will march all and we will ensure that anyone who worked will be taken care of.‎

“I know that there are people with all kind of stories, but let me assure you after the storm, the weather will settle. Since you did not abandon me, I will never abandon you too.

“And to our youths, I want to particularly appeal to you, do not lose faith, there will be war, there will be participation, there will be involvement and crucifying, we will not throw away anybody. Nobody will be used and dumped.

“If yesterday has not been too beautiful, tomorrow will be better. I am back home as they say. Women are my wives and we must sustain that oneness. All APC women know my position; together we shall work and reign.”

