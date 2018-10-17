We will end legacies of crisis in Kaduna, says Peace Commission

Executive Vice Chairman, Kaduna State Peace Commission, Priscilla Ankut, says the commission is set to put all mechanisms in place to end the legacies of violence in the state.

Ankut gave the assurance on Tuesday in Kaduna at a stakeholders meeting called to review the commission’s strategic plan for 2018-2022.

“It is time to move the state forward to where peace and harmony become the order of the day,” she stressed.

According to her, the peace commission has in the past five months consulted various stakeholders for inputs on ways to ensure lasting peace in the state.

“We have been trying to solicit for inputs and ideas on how to end a legacy of strife in the state.

“We are trying to put a solid plan that would ensure that we work with the whole of society to build a peaceful Kaduna state where meaningful development can occur,” she said.