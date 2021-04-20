Wike to FG: Allow states develop their minerals, pay royalty to centre for overall development

By Amaka Agbu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has proposed that the federating units in Nigeria should be allowed to develop and operate their respective mineral resources and pay a royalty to the Federal Government.

According to the governor, his proposal has become pertinent because the Federal Government which unilaterally controlled the country’s rich mineral endowment had failed to translate the mineral wealth into overall economic development.

Governor Wike made the assertion when the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu S. Ogah, paid courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor maintained that in order for the country to benefit from its vast mineral endowment, the federal government should concentrate on the formulation of policies that would facilitate an improvement in the governance of the mining sector to improve the social welfare of the citizens.

Hear him: “The Federal Government is carrying so much load that they are not supposed to carry. Allow states to develop these minerals and pay a royalty to the federal government.

That is the way it’s supposed to be.” He urged the Minister to push for reforms that would enable states and local governments take charge of mining of solid minerals in their domain and then pay tax to the federal government.

“It is very important for people to know that part of the problem in this country is that everybody is depending on oil, when we are also supposed to look at other minerals.

Minerals play a great role in terms of raising revenue for any country. So, our overemphasis on oil has reduced our impact on other minerals,” the governor explained.

He noted that if the country fully harnessed the gold depositin Zamfara State as well as other minerals in other states of the federation, the country would make a lot of revenue from these minerals that could accelerate her development.

Governor Wike lamented that despite the possibility of the Ajaokuta Steel Company project generating huge revenues for the country and creating not less than three thousand jobs, the Federal Government, for political reasons, had failed to actualise the country’s aspiration to become a major player in the global steel industry.

The governor declared that the Rivers State government was prepared to collaborate with the federal government to develop the mineral sector of the country. He advised the federal government to shun playing politics with issues of economic development and strive to entrench the ideals of good governance in the country.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu S. Ogah, told the governor he was in the state to share with him the vision and policy focus of the Federal Government for the development of the nation’s solid mineral resources.

READ ALSO: Fiscal Responsibility paid FG N2.15 trn to consolidated fund

According to him, his visit is to solicit for the support and partnership of the Government of Rivers State in ensuring the orderly and efficient exploitation of huge deposits of silica sand, glass sand, and clay which occurred in the state for construction purposes and glass manufacture.

He said: “In addition, permit me to also remind you of the abundant sea salt yet to be exploited in Rivers as a state bordering the Atlantic Ocean, which might also be an interesting area for collaborative development also.”

He commended the governor for the peerless successes his administration had recorded in matching actions with the mission statement of actualizing the aspirations of the good people of Rivers State for balanced development and enhanced quality of life for the present and future generations through responsive governance guided by the fear of God.

“Your administration has accomplished its mission as seen in the massive infrastructures, cultural integration, provision of essential social amenity, and many other legacy projects for the prosperity of River State people and Nigerians living and doing businesses in the state,” he concluded.