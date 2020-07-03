Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has that contractors who fail to abide by contractual agreements in handling projects in the state would be sanctioned.
The governor said it was unacceptable for contractors, particularly those who have received full payment before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to use it as an excuse not to deliver their projects on time or compromise set standards.
The governor issued the warning shortly after inspecting projects located in Eleme and Tai Local Government Areas of the state on Friday.
Wike said that while the structural work of the 5, 000 capacity auditorium at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Nonwa is commendable, the contract would however, be reviewed.
According to the governor, the review has become necessary because the contractor refused to make the furnishing of the auditorium an integral part of the original design.
“I don’t know how anybody would design a modern structure and begin to talk about terrazzo floor. You can’t also construct a building without talking about furnishing. These things have to go hand in hand.
“I’ll make sure that the right thing is done. We have paid 100 per cent and what I have seen, I’m not satisfied.
“Again, the contractor has no reason to use COVID-19 as reason for the delay. Payment was made to him in November 2019 and COVID-19 started in March 2020.
