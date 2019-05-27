Wike sets up panel to probe LGs finances

By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration for a second tenure, the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike at the weekend approved the setting up of a committee to investigate and audit the finances of the 23 local government councils of the state for the past one year.

The mandate of the committee is to cover the financial transactions of the local government areas from May 2018 to May 2019.

The membership of the committee is as follows: the Deputy Governor, Dr .Ipalibo Harry Banigo (chairman); Dr. Zaccheus Adango, Isaac Kamalu, Mrs. Bunmi Akaakar, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku and Mrs. Inime Aguma, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information who will serve as secretary.

The committee will be inaugurated by the governor on May 28 by 11am at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.