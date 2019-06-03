Wike seeks collaboration with 9th House of Assembly

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Monday proclaimed the 9th state House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to work for the development of their constituencies and the state.

Performing the constitutional of issuing the proclamation for the assembly to commence its official business, the governor urged the state lawmakers to work with the executive arm to ensure the implementation of policies and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

“As we usher in the new term of this August House, I pray and hope that your deliberations will be constructive, democratic, progressive and people-oriented.

And that you will continue to strive hard with total commitment and sense of accountability, and facilitate the implementation of our policies and programmes to enable us set new benchmarks for development and shared prosperity for our people.

“On this positive note, it is my singular honour and privilege to officially proclaim the first session of the 9th legislative assembly of Rivers state,” he stated.

The governor assured the lawmakers that his administration would continue to promote the independence of the legislature as a separate arm of government while advocating for mutual respect, partnership, and progress among all arms of government.

“I am proud to say that since inception, the Rivers state House of Assembly has been known for its high sense of decorum in the conduct of its proceedings, and I hope this August House will continue with this tradition and uphold its honour and dignity,” he prayed.

Gov. Wike appealed to the state lawmakers to partner with his administration to enhance security, good governance and improved living standards for the people.

“You will agree with us that our plan for the next four years is comprehensive in scope and realistic in terms of deliverables. But, it is our constitutional responsibility to make collective efforts towards achieving these plans and goals for the benefit of our people.

“And so over the next four years, we will not only be working with you as partners to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people for good governance, peace, security, and improved conditions of living; but we will also require from you effective legislative measures and policy initiatives that will put the State on a new trajectory of growth and prosperity,” he stated.

According to him, the objective of his administration is to promote and achieve socio-economic prosperity and full employment for all through structured and targeted strategies, programmes and projects.

“It is also our plan to continue to execute key infrastructural projects in roads, schools, hospitals, electricity, environmental protection, urban development and housing to bridge the existing gap in physical infrastructure and enhance the economic development of the state.

“And for those lawless and criminal elements that may continue to disturb our peace and security with their criminal activities, I want to reiterate our firm resolve to tackle such activities with the full might of the state,” the governor added.

Governor Wike said that with the proclamation of the State House of Assembly, all arms of government had been constituted to move the state forward.

The state House of Assembly has 30 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with two lawmakers coming from other parties. Also, out of the 32 members of the House, only nine are new.