Wike redeems ₦30m pledge on Bobisky’s arrest

18th September 2020
by Tosin Omosowon
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has redeemed his pledge of ₦30 million being a bounty placed on the arrest of a notorious criminal and kidnapper, Honesty Digbara, popularly known as Bobisky.

Daily Times Nigeria stated that the State Commissioner for Police, Joseph Mukan, disclosed this to journalists during a briefing at the State Command on Thursday.

Mukan  who described Wike as a promise keeper and assured that the command under his watch will continue to do its best to ensure the State is crime-free.

Daily Times Nigeria reports that the criminal, who had been tied to several organised crimes in the state including armed robbery and kidnapping, had been tailed by police for a good while.

He is said to have been killed on Saturday, sparking wild jubilation and excitement among residents of the state.

Digbara was reportedly apprehended during a sting operation by the Rivers Police Command in Korokoro community in Tai Local Government Area of the state.

