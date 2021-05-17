Wike, Ortom, Obaseki, Others Storm PDP Govs Forum Meeting In Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum meeting has begun in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. The conference, which started at around 1.25 p.m. at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture in Ibadan, is attended by thirteen governors.

Currently present at the meeting are Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Arthur Okowa (Delta); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Godwin Obaseki (Delta); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) represented by his deputy, Aliyu Gusau.

Following welcome remarks by the forum’s Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the meeting has moved to a closed-door session.

It was gathered that the Governors are expected to deliberate on issues affecting the country, particularly insecurity, governance, restructuring, among others.