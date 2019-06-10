Wike orders Andoni chiefs to ensure release of kidnapped expatriates

By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has given recognised chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Government Area, a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the release of three kidnapped expatriates of Raffoul Nigeria Limited who were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area.

Piqued by the incident, Gov. Wike said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates allegedly kidnapped by Andoni youth at the expiration of the ultimatum, he would formally withdraw the recognition of all government recognised chiefs in the local government area and cancel the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road project.

Gov. Wike further stated that other communities across the state must take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects in their localities, warning that the same sanctions would be meted to communities where chiefs and leaders allow contractors to be kidnapped.

Last week three workers were abducted from the site of the Unity Road in Andoni under construction. The act is suspected to have been carried out by gunmen suspected to be youth from the area.