Wike moves to tackle insecurity in Ogoniland

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration was working with security agencies to tackle rising insecurity and cultism in Ogoniland.

Addressing Ogoni political leaders, traditional rulers and youth groups on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Gov. Wike said the government was deploying all necessary machinery to restore peace in the troubled area.

He said: “All of the persons involved in cultism are known by the community leaders. We are coming after them to restore peace to Ogoni communities.

“This time, no effort will be spared. Attention is on the Ogoni area to check the rising insecurity. All through yesterday, the state security council met and resolved on the best way to tackle the cultists,” he said.

The governor charged community leaders to also work out modalities to tackle cultism, saying that the state government would give them support to achieve the desired results.

He warned against the illegal removal of government recognised chiefs by unauthorised persons, emphasizing that such illegal action could lead to conflicts that degenerate into insecurity and regretted the situation in Eleme where a traditional ruler was illegally removed by some unauthorised persons.

According to him, the state government was taking measures to reach out to traditional rulers who were not recognised by government, so that they can contribute to the promotion of security in their respective communities.

The governor however, noted that part of the problem in Ogoniland was the planned resumption of oil production. He said that he had received a letter from the national security adviser on the commencement of production at OML 11.

He added that going forward the state government and Ogoni people should be carried along on the OML 11 issue, saying that dialogue would yield better results.

He said: “I have told the federal government that they cannot use force in doing everything. We need to sit down and resolve issues. As a government, we are losing revenue no doubt, but the people must be involved so that everyone is part of what is happening.

“I will not support anything that will make Ogoni people not to benefit from their resources. I will not do anything to betray the people who have given me their mandate. I will never do that.”

Rivers state Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, urged the people to support the security agencies to fight insecurity. He called for confidential information to help the security agencies track down cultists in the area.

The police boss said that cultism was not a way of life, but a criminal action that would be checked by security agencies.

Chairman of the Supreme Ogoni Council of Chiefs, King Godwin Giniwa, assured the governor that Ogoni people would support his drive to promote peace and security in the area.