Wike: I will die the day God wants me to die

Governor Nyesom Enzo Wike of Rivers State has stated that nobody can kill him before his time, adding that he will die the day God wants me to die.

He stated this while speaking at a reception in his honour by Ogoni people in Bori, Khana local government area on Saturday.

“The government cannot cow me. I will say my mind and I will do what’s right for my people. Nobody can kill me before my time. I will die the day God wants me to die,” the Rivers governor said.

Meanwhile, Wike also made it clear he will implement the ban on open grazing as resolved by Southern State governors this week in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the PDP governor, there is no going back on the decision.

This is as the Governor noted that anyone who is opposed to the decision is free to die.

He submitted that enough is enough of the killing of innocent citizens by criminal herdsmen who have turned other ethnic groups into second citizens in their own country.

Wike said: “If anyone wants to die, let him go and die and hang himself on an electric pole. We (Southern Governors) have taken a decision and there is no going back. Enough is enough.”