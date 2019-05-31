Wike honours second term inauguration parade commander

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has commended the parade commander during his second term inauguration, Superintendent Komonbo Kate for her outstanding performance.

The parade commander was honoured during a brief ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday by Gov. Wike, who expressed satisfaction with the capacity and commitment shown by the parade commander.

He said that the brief ceremony at the Government House was aimed at recognizing her performance and to encourage other professionals to show commitment and capacity when detailed to carry out duties.

“This is to honour the lady who led that parade at our inauguration. What we saw that day shows commitment and capacity. I am happy that the police is being honoured for doing the right thing. We shall continue to encourage all committed workers,” he said.

The Rivers state Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel thanked Gov. Wike for the recognition, saying that “my joy knows no bounds. You have proved that eyes cannot miss an iota of excellence.”

Police Superintendent Komonbo Kate hails from Bayelsa state.