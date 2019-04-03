Wike charges senators-elect to promote Rivers interest

Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has called on senators- elect from the state to work towards promoting the interest of Rivers people because they were elected because of the supreme sacrifice the people paid.

He said Rivers people sacrificed their lives for the victory of the PDP during the 2019 general elections, noting that on no account should they be relegated to the background.

Wike spoke when the PDP state agents presented the official INEC results of Rivers East Senatorial District and Rivers West Senatorial District to the party at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “Always work for the party. Never abandon the party and always consult the people before you take any action. God gave us this victory, but for God, this party wouldn’t have emerged victorious. Our people died because they defended democracy and the party.

“Our people took risks and bullets to defend our votes. They paid with their lives to defend PDP. Whatever you do, remember our people took bullets and risked their lives to ensure your victory.

“If our people didn’t take risks, you wouldn’t have won your seats. Therefore, you must always remember the sacrifices of our people,” he said.

The governor stated that all elected representatives of Rivers state must promote the state because of the circumstances of their victories.

While congratulating the two senators-elect, Governor Wike said that their victories came through the hard work of party members across the state, adding that in Rivers East and Rivers West, the people worked for weeks to deliver the PDP, despite the challenges posed by the army and other security forces.

Speaking too, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said what happened in Rivers state should serve as a lesson to the country that the will of the Niger Delta region must not be toyed with.

He commended the governors of Rivers and Bayelsa states for setting up judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate the violence against the people, saying that the findings would help to stop a reoccurrence of the ugly attacks on the people by the army and other security agencies.