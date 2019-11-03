Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has called on the people of the state to promote peaceful co-existence as they need each other for the development of the state.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide at the weekend at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Gov. Wike also urged the Ikwerre ethnic nationality to work in unity for the good of the area.

The governor said though politicians can belong to different political parties, every Rivers son or daughter must work towards developing the state.

He said: “All of us cannot be in one political party, but in belonging to different political parties, let us protect the interest of our people. Let us as traditional rulers and leaders work for peace in our respective communities. It is in an atmosphere of peace that development can take place.”

Gov. Wike stated that no ethnic nationality in Rivers state can emerge as governor without the support of other ethnic groups.

“We must all work together with other ethnic groups. There is no ethnic group that can produce a governor without the support of other ethnic nationalities. You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state,” he said.

Commenting on the development of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, the governor noted that it is because of the concentration of the state’s population in the areas and the need to provide the required infrastructure.

He maintained that the three flyover bridges must be delivered by February 2021, adding that key residential areas of the state capital would be restored by his administration.

Gov. Wike said that steps have been taken to restore peace in different communities, while an Ikwerre youth nicknamed ‘Italian’ has been declared wanted and assured that the state government would deploy resources to track him down.

He warned traditional rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals, adding that any traditional ruler indicted by cultists would face the full weight of the law.

President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Prof. Emenike Wami, congratulated Gov. Wike on his re-election, disclosing that the victory was ordained by God and obtained through the resilience of Rivers people.