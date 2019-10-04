Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the State Government will ensure the total reconstruction of the Rumuepirikom-Rumuolumeni Road to create access to major companies, military and educational institutions in the area.

In an interview with journalists after project inspection on Friday, Governor Wike said that the contractor has been mobilised to site to rehabilitate the road.

The Governor said that the road which was earlier constructed failed because of a few discrepancies between the contractor and the supervising agencies.

“When the people suffer due to bad roads, it makes me unhappy. My goal is to make sure that our people are happy.

“The contractor is back to site. I believe in the Company and they will deliver at the end of day. However, supervision will be stepped up “, he said.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will mount pressure on the contractor to ensure that they expedite action on the road.

He said: “This road is a very important road. It leads to the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Nigerian Navy Shipyard (NNS) Pathfinder, Eagle Cement and other companies.

“I am not happy with the condition of the road. Therefore, we want to see the contractor expedite action on the road”.

He assured that several internal roads in the area would be reconstructed by the State Government. The Rivers State Governor inspected ongoing construction works on different parts of the community.

Earlier in the day, Governor Wike inspected construction work in Old and New GRA of Port Harcourt, before inspecting concluding works at the Judges Quarters.