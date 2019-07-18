By Our reporter

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has approved the appointment of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Sidi M. Bage as the Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the governor by his special assistant on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

He noted that the governor made the appointment in exercise of the powers conferred on him by S. 3 and Schedule 1 of the Rivers State University Law, 2017, adding that the appointment takes immediate effect.

A retired justice of the Supreme Court, the Emir had earlier this year, emerged as the 17th Emir of Lafia Emirate.

He was born on June 22, 1956, in Lafia, Nasarawa state, attended the Dunoma Primary School Lafia from 1963 to 1969, attended the Government Secondary School Lafia from 1970 to 1974.