Wike affirms resolution of South-West PDP crisis — Daily Times Nigeria

By Felix Oboagwina

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has expressed confidence that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West would find speedy resolution as the zone was critical to the survival of PDP in Nigerian politics.

Governor Wike said all stakeholders that were interested in the progress of the party would not relent in the pursuit of peace in the zonal chapter of the PDP.

Wike made this assertion when he met with the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, and other leaders of the South-West PDP at the Government House, Ibadan on Thursday.

Wike explained that there ought to have been a meeting of PDP stakeholders from the South-West on Thursday, but it had to be postponed due to logistics reasons.

The Rivers State Governor said the decision to postpone the stakeholders meeting was taken to ensure that no one was left out of the peace process, according to the Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri. Wike said: “Politics is a game of interest and you have to make sure everybody is fully involved.”

Wike stated that peace building in politics required engaging critical stakeholders to make them understand the significance of negotiated peace in the overall interest of the party.

“South-West is very key for PDP as far as Nigeria is concerned and anybody that has the interest of PDP will make sure that South-West is intact as far as PDP is concerned.”

Governor Wike said it remained his belief and hope that lasting peace would soon return to South-West PDP. Praising Makinde for achieving remarkable developmental strides in spite of the prevailing economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Rivers State Governor urged the people of Oyo State to be patient with their leader who, he said, meant well for them.

Wike castigated the opposition in Oyo State for playing politics with the issue of insecurity in the state. Makinde said PDP stakeholders in the South-West would continue to pursue peace in the overall interest of the party and the country.

“We will continue to pursue peace in PDP SouthWest because we believe PDP is pivotal to Nigeria,” he said. Governor Wike later inspected ongoing constructions at the Iwo bus terminal.

Despite the absence of some critical stakeholders from the South-West, including former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, the meeting reached far-reaching decisions.

However, the meeting decided that the reconciliation committee headed by the former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, should continue with its efforts, with a view to submitting its report by the end of February 2021 to a larger stakeholders meeting that would be convened to receive and ratify it.

The South-West expressed its faith in the party’s leadership under Makinde.

“As such, any decision taken by the leadership in the region pertaining to South-West matters is binding and irrevocable,” according to a submission by the PDP Lagos State Secretary, Prince Muiz Dosumu.

The party also decided to approach the coming local government elections in Osun and Ekiti states with all seriousness, pointing out that PDP needed a peaceful and cohesive house to attain success at the polls.

Dosunmu said: “We cannot afford to allow the machinations of fifth columnists to draw us back in our resolve to attain greater heights in the history of PDP South-West.

The leadership is resolute to ensure a good turnaround in the South-West irrespective of what.”