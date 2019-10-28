Bauchi – Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, the last surviving wife to late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead

A grand daughter to the late prime minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka , confirmed the death of Hajiya Jummai in a telephone interview on Sunday night.

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar,

Hajara disclosed that the deceased, aged 85, died at 4pm on Sunday in Lagos, following cardiac arrest, leaving behind eight children and many grandchildren

She said that the deceased had returned from a two weeks medical trip in India,but decided to while away time in Lagos with her daughter, when the death occurred.

She said that the corpse would be brought to Bauchi on Monday for burial.