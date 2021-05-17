Wife Crushed To Death By Angry Husband In Abuja

Mrs. Nike Ayedun was allegedly crushed to death by a car by a man named Makanjuola Ayedun from Isanlu community in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, about 10 p.m., an incident occurred in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

While reversing his vehicle, Ayedun knocked down his wife, Nike, a staff member of the World Bank office in Asokoro, Abuja.

It was discovered that the car crossed an unpaved road and crashed into a house, causing some property damage.

When Ayedun realized he had killed his wife, it was learned that he decided to run, blaming the incident on brake failure.

However, a source told Daily Times that it was not by chance.

The man had often physically abused his wife, according to a source close to the family.

“The whole issue started when Nike discovered that the safe box she had got for the purpose of saving money for her son, who demanded a huge birthday party, had been broken by her husband. She then confronted him about it. That was how the husband started beating her.

“After beating the hell out of her in the house, he collected her phone so that she could not call anyone. The man went outside and turned on his car’s engine while he came down to open the gate. Nike ran to the gate demanding her phone. The husband said he would crush and kill her, and before she knew what was happening, the man knocked her down with full force while reversing the car,” the source said.

According to reports, the deceased had two sons.

She was also said to be the family’s breadwinner, as her husband was unemployed.

The case has reportedly piqued the attention of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, a non-governmental organization.

The case has been moved from Gwagwalada Police Command to the FCT Police Command, Garki, Abuja, in the meantime.