Widows solicit govt support on microcredit

Some women including widows in Pesepa Community in Bwari Area Council have called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration to support them with microcredit to boost their farming capacity and enhance food production.

The women who made the appeal in separate interviews with the newsmen said that a lot of them find difficulties engaging in large scale farming due to lack of funds.

One of the women, Mrs Hana Musa, explained that they needed capital to enable them sustain their husbands and adequately cater for their children needs both academically and otherwise.

According to her, if they have access to such funds they could conveniently engage in large scale farming, buy modern milling machines, cassava processing, storage facilities and save time in processing their crops.

She further urged governments to expedite action by providing them soft loans to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.