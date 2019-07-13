Isaac Oguntoye, Lagos

In a bid to further remind youths of the need to be actively involved in nation building; top Nigerian business man, Executive Director at Achievas Entertainment Company Limited, Ocean Glory Commodities, Ocean Global Impex services, Eko Gadgets Limited, Korrgreen Farms Limited

and DVNX Fit Limited, Godswill Cole Chiori has disclosed in a recent interview that there are lots of benefits to be enjoyed when youths get involved in nation building as a whole as this will help to become a part of the decision making cabinet of the country at large.

With over 10 years experience in active business with investments in the Maritime, Real estate, Tech, Agriculture, Entertainment and Fashion industries, 30 years old Godswill Cole who is originally from Abia State, born in Katsina, and has spent most of his adult life in Lagos, is considering going into politics for the purpose of service.

‘The era of the older generation taking charge of the decision making process can be a thing of the past and as such a true nation building can only be achieved if a larger portion if the youths are carried along; a perfect decision that would be beneficial to all is one that involved the contribution of not just one sector but several “, Godswill said.

Not relenting in making an impact, Godswill in partnership with his wife Stephanie Aleye Chiori, kicked off a Non-Governmental Organization called Women For Leadership and Development Initiative,

an Initiative to support women in all aspects of life by empowering women and help them find a place in term of politics, social and economic strength in nation development and equally help in reducing women vulnerability and dependency in all sphere of life,

to motivate and develop women by promoting their participation in all areas and sectors, to build stronger economies, improve their quality of life and bring gender equality with equal amount of opportunities.