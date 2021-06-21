Why we’re not convinced about southeast leaders’ stand on Biafra – CNG

PHILIP CLEMENT, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups has again raised concerns over the position of southeast leaders’ on secession agitations currently going on in the region.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting recently, the CNG stated that “The refutal is a belated desperation to run away from a raging fire they fanned with their own hands by several years of indoctrinating their youth with the hate of the whole of Nigeria in general and the desperation amounts to yet another attempt to buy time to regroup for another onslaught and violence like it has happened throughout history.

“The rest of Nigeria, particularly the North, must not allow themselves to fall into another trap of accepting the lies, deceit and falsehood of the Igbo leaders that cannot be supported by the prevailing reality.

READ ALSO: PDP Governors’ Solution to Nigeria’s Problems

“Despite the claim by these South East leaders to have strength in what is happening, evidence suggests that their stake in ensuring what they are promising is a mere illusion as, just recently, their entire collective might was subdued by IPOB anarchy who call the shots and had the wherewithal to threaten and enforce a shutdown of all activities in the entire five states of the South East,”

The group added that “The refutal by the South East leaders is unacceptable and insist that a referendum must be conducted to prepare the stage for the final exit of the Igbo from the rest of Nigeria that has never engaged in such violent agitations for breakup at anytime,”

Daily Times reports that there has been recent agitations in the south Eastern part of Nigeria for secession which is championed by Nnamdi Kanu under the umbrella of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

However, leaders of the southeastern have maintained their stance that they do not support the secession movement while pledging their support for a one Nigeria.