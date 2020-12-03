Why we’re endorsing Yahaya Bello for 2023 Presidency – Kogi Lawmakers

The Kogi State House of Assembly has asked Governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the position of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, Daily Times gathered.

The House in its plenary session on Wednesday said their decision for the endorsement was borne out of the outstanding performances of the Governor in the state.

The Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello while moving the motion said Governor Bello has transformed the state and rid the state of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Yahaya Bello by his creative governance style has somehow engineered a reversal of several negative national development indicators in Kogi State. Examples abound everywhere.

“Under his watch, Kogi State has been transformed from the kidnap capital of Nigeria outside the embattled north-east, into a polity where the abduction of humans for ransom, along with other violent crimes like armed robbery have become mere opportunistic aberrations.

“The Right Honourable Speaker and Honourable Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly upon due deliberation of proper motion, therefore, do hereby unanimously make and pass a vote of confidence on his excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.”

The lawmakers added that, “this solemn call is first and foremost premised upon and borne of our belief that the subject, Yahaya Bello, is a fit and proper person, with the right mix of youth, experience, and track record to answer – same firmly and decisively in 2023 and beyond.”

The lawmakers also said the North Central Zone has not had a shot at the Presidency and Governor Bello is the right peg to lead the nation.