Why we want to revive African music via AIM Festival – Akinboboye

The President, Motherland Beckons movement, Ambassador Wanle Akinboboye, has disclosed that one of the core reasons of the second edition of the now annual Africa International Music Festival (AIM) is to promote indigenous concept of reviving Africa music to stir up the Africanism consciousness in us. The event which held from December 7 to 9 2018 at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun had in attendance top personalities that includes Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire in Nigeria, Mr. Samson Siasia, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Fuji Star Malaika, renowned talking drummer from the Eastern part of Nigeria, Ara thunder, Lady Ekwe amongst others. Speaking at the well attended event, Amb. Wanle said: “Our gathering here at this momentous time and period is not just only to dance and wriggle our waists to the finest beats of African music or listen with fresh excitement to the most melodious of songs streaming out from mouths of wonderful beautiful stars of Africa in sonorous tones, but we are here to stimulate our memory, to kindle our interest and to showcase through music, sounds, songs, acts, chants, the values and elements which make the African nation a unique regional continent for the Black of the world.” He further revealed that “AIM Festival is to call our attention to the fact that Africa is a tree with multi-faceted branches but with a common sign of communication which music and its twin brother songs, which are irresistible, harmless, instructive and a means by which Africa communicates to all the branches. This is the essence of our conglomeration today.” He said “Motherland Beckons is using AIM as an energizer of continent building by employing music, the natural implement of communication which is unique to Africa to call all of those having the gene, the blood and sweat of Mother Africa in their body configuration to come together in unity of purpose and communal spirit of raising Africa greatness beyond the imagination of Africa detractors.”