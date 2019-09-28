On Friday, some mothers of the freed children, who were chained, starved, sexually abused in Kaduna, have protested against the police, and demanding the release of their children.

They said ‘We demand their release because the founder of the school, Mallam Ismail, is doing everything possible within Islamic teachings to rehabilitate them for us.”

Recalled that on Thursday over 300 people that were freed by men of the Nigerian police in Kaduna from a house in Rigasa, a community in Igabi Local Government Area

The children were reported to have been chained on the legs and starved.

But on Friday reports have it that some mother of children were seeking the release of their wards, one of them, Maryam Fatika, whose four children attended the centre, said there was nothing wrong with the school, wondering why the police decided to raid it.

Police officials speak with one of the men running the house of horror

Fatika said, “We are aware that they (children) are being punished whenever they do wrong because they are dangerous and stubborn children.

“There is nothing wrong with the school because we took our children there by ourselves. So, we don’t know why the police raided the place.”

Another mother Mama Jibril, said her son had spent six years at the centre as she defended the centre saying that there is nothing wrong with the place and that her son “Jibril was becoming a threat to the family” hence he was sent there.



‘We took him to the Islamiyya school for rehabilitation and to God be the glory, he has changed I visited him and I have never seen anything wrong going on in the school.

‘We don’t even know where they (police) took our children. We are appealing to the government and police to return our children to us and we are also okay with the way the children are being handled by the Islamiyya authorities.” She said

Shafa’atu Zakari, another mother said “That’s why we took them to the school to acquire Quranic knowledge.

“We took the children to the school because we didn’t know what to do with them. Presently, four of my children are among the students taken away by the police.

“We demand their release because the founder of the school, Mallam Ismail, is doing everything possible within Islamic teachings to rehabilitate them for us.”

Some residents of the area where the centre is located also claimed some of the students were drug addicts.

Ahmed Balarabe, who lives close to the school, denied the children were being sexually abused.

He said, “I share a fence with the school and my two sons attended the school and they never told me anything about being sexually abused.

“Being a neighbour that always enters the school, if such thing was happening, I should have known.”