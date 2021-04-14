Why we suspended protest against Buhari in London —Omokri

Reno Omokri, the convener of the #HarassBuhariOutofLondon Movement, has revealed the reason for the suspension of protests against President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip to London.

The demonstrations were put on hold in the spirit of Ramadan, according to Omokri.

On Tuesday, April 13, he released a statement titled “Ramadan: Temporary Suspension of #HarassBuhariOutofLondon Protests.”

Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo campaign has also been asked to call a halt to the demonstrations, according to Omokri.

“We have agreed to temporarily suspend #HarassBuhariOutofLondon due to the Ramadan fast, which started today, April 13, 2021, to allow General Muhammadu Buhari to observe his fast in peace,” he said.

READ ALSO: Updated: EFCC arrests Okorocha

“We believe it is the humane thing to do, given our love for God and humanity.

“I also personally urge Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo party, which has been conducting a separate protest from ours on a regular basis, to consider making this concession on humanitarian grounds.

“We are closely watching both his residence and his medical officers, and if General Buhari tries to see his London doctors during this period, we will consider it a violation of our cease-fire and restart the protests,” the statement said.

“However, as long as Buhari does not violate this, I believe we should honor the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, not because of Buhari, but out of love for the Muslim ummah, who are also victims of General Buhari’s misrule.”