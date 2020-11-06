Why we stopped #EndSARS protester, Odele from traveling

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has the powers to restrict movement as a border management agency if there is need for that. Mr Sunday James, the officer in charge of Press and Public Relations Unit of the service, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

According to James, rumours are making the rounds about restriction of movements in some part of the country especially at the border posts, adding that this has nothing to do with the EndSARS protest.

“As an enforcement agency in charge of border management, if there is an order restricting anybody from entry into the country, we enforce it without any prejudice.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with EndSARS protest or an individual, it is a routine assignment,” James said.

DailyTimes had reported that Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped one of the advocates for the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele, from traveling. Odele, had through her Twitter handle, @Mochievous, mobilised her 219,000 followers during the protests.

She wrote, “For my birthday, I had planned a trip to the Maldives. It was really for a break as the events of the last three weeks have exhausted my mind and body in a way I have never been exhausted in my life.

“I went to the airport, passed through immigration, and while I was putting my bags through the body and baggage scanner, the immigration officer who had previously cleared me, called me back. He told me he had orders from above to detain me.

“Okay, at this point I’m like excuse me, my flight is in an hour. On what grounds are you detaining me?” He didn’t respond. Instead, he goes to his computer where he typed in my name and something that looked like a ‘wanted poster’ popped up on the portal.

“He blocked my view so I couldn’t see most of it but I saw some of it. And it read something like – ‘This person is under investigation by XYZ Intelligence Agency. If seen, they should be apprehended on sight.’”

Odele said she was detained while her passport was seized by the officers and she was made to miss her flight.